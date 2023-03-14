Man City vs RB Leipzig: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League last-16 tie

How to watch and stream Man City vs RB Leipzig in the Champions League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester City and RB Leipzig will lock horns in the much-awaited second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola's team took the lead through Riyad Mahrez's first-half strike in Germany but Josko Gvardiol equalised for the then-hosts to shift the focus onto the second leg.

The Citizens are heading into this fixture unbeaten in their last eight matches and are on a four-game winning run across all competitions.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig lost to a title-chasing Borussia Dortmund before bouncing back with a win against Borussia Monchengladbach in their previous outing. With both teams in good form heading into the fixture, fans can expect a close fight to see which side progresses to the quarter-final.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig: Date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Date: March 14, 2023 Kick-off: 4:00pm ET, 8:00pm GMT, 1:30am IST (March 15) Venue: Etihad Stadium

How to watch Manchester City vs RB Leipzig on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on TUDN and Univision. It can also be streamed live on Paramount+ and fuboTV.

In the United Kingdom (U.K.), the Champions League game between RB Leipzig and Manchester City will be telecast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with streaming available on the BT Sport app.

The game will be broadcast across the Sony Sports network in India and can be streamed online on Sony LIV.

Manchester City team news and squad

Pep Guardiola has a fully fit squad to choose from for his team crucial clash against RB Leipzig. Several important players, such as first-leg scorer Mahrez, are expected to return.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Position Players Goalkeepers Ederson, Carson Defenders Dias, Ake, Akanji, Gomez, Walker, Lewis, Stones Midfielders Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Gundogan, Silva, Palmer, De Bruyebe Forwards Foden, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez, Haaland

RB Leipzig team news and squad

RB Leipzig will be without Christopher Nkunku, Xaver Schlager, Peter Gulacsi, Timo Schlieck and Abdou Diallo as they are all sidelined due to injuries.

RB Leipzig possible XI: Blaswich; Henrichs, Orban, Gvardiol, Halstenberg; Laimer, Haidara; Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Werner; Silva