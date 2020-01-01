Man City surprised by claims of £78m bid for Atletico Madrid defender Gimenez

The Premier League club yet to make move for the Uruguayan defender, with the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Jules Kounde also of interest

have not made a move for defender Jose Gimenez amid claims that a bid of £78 million (€85m/$99m) has been rejected.

Pep Guardiola urgently wants to bring in a new right-sided centre-back before the transfer window closes on October 5 after failing to replace Vincent Kompany last summer.

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo said the Liga giants had received the offer from City, but wanted to keep the defender, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

More teams

"We did receive the offer," he told El Transistor . "But Gimenez is a magnificent player and we are interested in having magnificent players in the team."

Goal has been told that City were surprised to hear about the offer for the 25-year-old and that no bid has been made.

The Uruguayan defender is on a shortlist of possible targets for City along with 's Kalidou Koulibably and 's Jules Kounde.

Koulibably was City’s preferred option throughout the summer but negotiations with the Italian club have proved difficult, with no agreement reached on a fee.

Kounde is another player that the Premier League club have been monitoring, with Sevilla sporting director Monchi confirming that the Liga club turned down a bid, believed to be from City, for the 21-year-old.

and have also been linked with Kounde, with sources having told Goal that the release clause in his current contract is worth €80m to €90m (£82m/$105m).

City had hoped to have a new defender in before Sunday’s Premier League clash with but are running out of time to get a deal done before then.

Kounde is set to play in Sevilla’s Super Cup clash with on Thursday night while Gimenez is in quarantine after his positive coronavirus result.

Article continues below

City already have five senior centre-backs at the club following the signing of Netherlands international Nathan Ake for £40 million ($53m) in the summer.

international Eric Garcia could leave before the window closes, however, with Barcelona preparing a fresh bid for the teenager, who is in the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Nicolas Otamendi is also expected to leave in the next few weeks and the former defender could be used as a makeweight in any deal with Sevilla for Kounde.