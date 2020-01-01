‘Man City will sign a striker to succeed Aguero’ – Goater expecting Blues to bring in more firepower

The former frontman is a fan of Gabriel Jesus, but believes those at the Etihad Stadium will dip into the market for another goalscorer

have “lenses all over the world” and will look at bringing in a successor to Sergio Aguero as the Argentine striker’s contract runs down, says Shaun Goater.

Pep Guardiola has dipped back into the transfer market this summer, bringing in Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres.

Other targets are being mooted, with the Blues expected to step up their interest in centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly at some stage.

It could be that another goalscorer is also sought, with all-time leading marksman Aguero set to leave the Etihad Stadium as a free agent in 2021.

Goater believes efforts need to be made to find cover for the South American in the current window, with Gabriel Jesus not the only long-term solution that City should be banking on.

The former Blues frontman told Gentingbet: “Gabriel Jesus can take on the main scoring duty this season over Aguero but I think they still will sign another striker.

“Jesus, when he first came, everybody saw what he was capable of and those levels and his goal ratio is still frightening.

“It's just that we compare it to Sergio Aguero, who we know is the fans’ favourite, who scores all the goals and is the record goalscorer and all that. But you've got another in Jesus whose record isn't all that bad, and is still chipping away and scoring goals.

“I'd like to think that he is capable of taking on the mantle of scoring goals regularly and I think he's just at that period to say that you're my main striker, let's see what you can do.

“I think until he had that situation, when they were without Sergio for a period, we started to see the goals start to come from Jesus.

“I would imagine he is able to take that on, but I could also imagine City getting another striker as well.

“City have lenses all over the world but City will look with a view for a striker with a personality and the possibility of the player being able to be at the club for a number of years, not just for a season, unless you're [Lionel] Messi.

“When I look at City, I would just say a striker that has more of a physical presence to be adaptable. For me I think if City have success they may need to be more adaptable, rather than one up top and two out wide.

“If City were able to be adaptable and play two strikers, all of a sudden City will be playing a system that’s a bit adaptable and different to how City usually play with 3-4-3.

“Teams know that City will play like this but if you throw scenarios like two up top, the other teams ask what’s happening?

“This is where I have excitement about , they have the fluidity and the ability to change systems with the personnel that they bought. I hope that this is what City can do this season, be a little bit more adaptable in when they play certain teams.”