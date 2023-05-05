Former Man City star Sergio Aguero being investigated for ‘instigating violence’ after online comments towards referee in Avellaneda derby

Sergio Aguero is reportedly facing investigation for ‘instigating violence’ after online comments towards a referee in the Avellaneda derby.

Independiente met Racing Club last month

The referee awarded Racing a penalty

Aguero hit out at the official for his decision

WHAT HAPPENED? In a derby clash between Independiente and Racing on April 16, the referee awarded the latter a penalty in the first half which helped them to equalise through Matias Rojas. Aguero, who started his career at Independiente, was left fuming at the decision and hurled abuse at the official during a live session at Twitch.

"How can he, the referee, what the f**k is his name… Yael Falcon Perez. Listen to me, Yael Falcon, that name is a disaster. You can say [the penalty], it starts outside and ends up inside. But he goes on to say 'where the first contact is made is where the foul is called'. The truth is that he's ready to kick the s**t out of this fathead," he allegedly stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to AS, the footballer is now under investigation by the Agency for the Prevention of Violence in Sport.

"Comments made by the former soccer player, internationally recognised as a supporter of Independiente, Sergio Leonel Aguero, have come out in the media, about the work carried out by the referee Yael Falcon Perez in the match in question, in which there was a disputed play that led to a penalty in favour of the visiting club,' said the agency head Eduardo Aparicio.

"It is necessary to mention that his comments towards the referring authority – aggressive and demeaning – clearly contravene the current regulations on sports safety and could be interpreted as instigating violence. [There have been] threats received by referee Yael Falcon Perez and his family, [and] flares launched at his mother's home."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Aguero has found himself in the eye of controversy for his online comments in the past as well when he launched a scathing attack at Zlatan Ibrahimovic earlier this year after the Swedish forward claimed that Argentina would not win any further World Cups after the departure of Lionel Messi. Moreover, he was called a 'son of a b*tch' by Pablo Duggan, an Argentine journalist, after he suggested the dollarisation of Argentina's economy.

WHAT NEXT? Aguero is yet to respond to the charges in public, and it remains to be seen if any punitive action will be taken against the former footballer for his comments.