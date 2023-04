Riyad Mahrez broke Didier Drogba's record to become the African with the most number of assists in Premier League history.

WHAT HAPPENED? By providing an assists for Kevin De Bruyne's goal against Liverpool, Mahrez overtook Didier Drogba to become African player with the most premier League assist with 56. More to follow... How many Premier League goals will Erling Haaland score this season? 25-30

30-35

35-40

40+ 14678 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. How many Premier League goals will Erling Haaland score this season? 8% 25-30

24% 30-35

28% 35-40

40% 40+ 14678 Votes