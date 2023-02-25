'Man City need Phil Foden' - Pep Guardiola backs midfielder to get back to his best

Pep Guardiola has backed Phil Foden to get back to his best for Manchester City, saying the team need the midfielder's work ethic.

WHAT HAPPENED? Foden has been in and out of the City starting XI in recent months but was involved from the beginning as his side won 4-1 at Bournemouth on Saturday. The 22-year-old scored one and set up another in the Premier League clash and earned his coach's praise.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He scored a goal, he was good, he is important. We need Phil, his work ethic. He made a goal and assist. He’s so important, step by step he will be back," Guardiola said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foden was dropped to the bench for the recent wins against Aston Villa and Arsenal but has now started two matches in a row for City. Guardiola explained this week why the England international has not been a constant presence since in recent months, saying: "I saw other players better than him at times after the World Cup. He struggled with his ankle after the World Cup, a lot. He played an incredible effort, playing with pain and arrived at the moment when he said: ‘Pep, I cannot anymore’, so he had to rest and recover. We gave him a week or two weeks off, and after that Riyad was in his best time of the season and Jack made a step forward."

DID YOU KNOW? Saturday's game was Foden's 200th for City and the first time in which he has scored and assisted a goal in the same match since October 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? Guardiola's men are in action on Tuesday when they take on Bristol City in the FA Cup.