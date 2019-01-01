'Man City on the verge of something special' - Quadruple is possible, says Summerbee

The Blues legend believes Pep Guardiola's side are capable of sweeping the honours board in 2019, but admits landing four trophies will not be easy

are “on the verge of doing something special”, says Mike Summerbee, with the club legend of the opinion that a quadruple is possible for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Blues have already taken the first step down that path by landing the for a second successive season.

Another of those crowns from 2018 which could be retained 12 months on is the Premier League title, with the reigning champions just two points off the pace with a game in hand on .

City are also through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup and last eight of the Champions League, meaning that a clean sweep of the honours board is a realistic target.

Guardiola has attempted to curb expectations at regular intervals, but his side are marching towards an historic achievement.

Former fan favourite Summerbee believes four trophies can be secured, telling the Manchester Evening News: "We're on the verge of doing something special.

"It's a special squad, that was proved last season. We've got a fantastic squad of players. I watch it and stand there in awe of the players.

"Right the way through the whole squad, they can play, control the ball, pass the ball, it's as simple as that. They play entertaining football and that's what football is about.

"They could do [win all four trophies] but at the moment they're on the verge of doing it. It's a situation where they're on the verge of being able to complete what they're wanting to complete. We've got a squad of players who can do it but it's going to be very, very difficult. It's not easy."

The presence of Guardiola at the helm is considered to have lifted City into contention for multiple honours.

As a proven winner from previous spells at and , the Catalan is being heralded as the perfect coach to deliver more success at the Etihad Stadium.

Summerbee added: "He's an amazing man.

"He lives and eats football. The only thing he doesn't do is play anymore. He's very clever and astute."

City will return to action after the international break with a trip to on March 30.