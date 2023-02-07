'Man City must be relegated!' - Premier League rivals calling for ultimate punishment if champions are found guilty of financial violations

Premier League clubs are reportedly of the opinion that Manchester City “must be relegated” if they are found guilty of breaking financial rules.

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning champions of England have discovered that, following a four-year investigation, they are being charged with over 100 breaches of regulations laid out by the Premier League. City stand accused of having hidden the true source of club funding, declaring only part of salaries paid to players and coaches, failing to comply with financial fair play regulations and deliberately obstructing attempts to look into their affairs.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The case in question, which covers all financial dealings between 2009 and 2018, has been passed to an independent commission that will determine whether any further action is required. The Sun claims that City’s rivals are looking for the ultimate punishment to be handed out. A club chief is reported to have said: “If these charges are proven there must be proper punishment - and the only fitting one is for them to be relegated. We’re talking about a decade of alleged abuses and want the Premier League to do the right thing.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: City claim to have been left “surprised” by the allegations made against them, saying in a statement released shortly after the Premier League announced all of the charges: “The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such, we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

WHAT NEXT? The punishments that City could face range from points deductions to expulsion from the Premier League, with hefty fines added to the mix, but no decision is considered to be imminent and the case could drag on for several years.