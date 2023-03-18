Man City star Jack Grealish deletes Instagram post that showed off controversial 'Nathan Ake with t*ts' mug

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has caused a stir on social media after he posted an image of his 'Nathan Ake with t*ts' mug.

Grealish posted an image of his mug, which appeared to show team-mate Ake with breasts, on his Instagram story with the caption: "What a cup of tea 😍 & what a mug @nathanake 😭😭🤣🤣."

The story has since been deleted.

Grealish spoke about Ake's impact at City in an interview with the club's official website on March 15. He said: "Nathan’s so strong defensively and I think he’s been unbelievable this season and one of our standout players.

"And I think a lot of City fans would say that also.

"He’s a brilliant guy and once of the nicest guys I have ever met in football and doesn’t have one bad bone in his body.

"He’s someone I get on really with on and off the pitch. He works so hard every day on the training field and when he gets the ball, he just gives it to me all the time.

"And that’s what you want as a winger. You want your full-back to keep feeding you. But then when I am tracking back you feel so safe with Nathan behind us.

"He’s a great guy and I’m so happy for him because of the person he is. He is a lovely guy and so loved by everyone in the training room."