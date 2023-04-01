Blow for Man City as Erling Haaland OUT of Liverpool clash

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has not been able to recover in time to feature against Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

City's hopes of beating Liverpool and closing the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal suffered a significant blow after their top scorer was deemed not fit enough to make the squad.

Haaland was given until the final training session on Friday to prove his fitness ahead of the crunch clash, although has ultimately failed to sufficiently recover in time.

Pep Guardiola has instead opted to start with a front three of Jack Grealish, Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez for the fixture at the Etihad Stadium.

