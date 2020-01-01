Man City defender Angelino makes RB Leipzig loan

The 23-year-old Spaniard has become the Bundesliga leaders' second major signing of 2020

have confirmed that they have moved to sign defender Angelino on loan until the end of the season.

In need of a reinforcement at left-back as they continue their push for the title and seek to go deeper in the , the German outfit have swooped for the 23-year-old.

While the deal is initially a loan, the Bundesliga side will have the option to sign the Spaniard on a permanent deal in the summer for €30 million (£25m/$33m).

More teams

"Angelino will spend the rest of the season on loan at Red Bull Leipzig," City signalled in a statement published on the club's official website.

"The Spanish wing-back has played 12 times for City this season after re-joining the Club from Eindhoven in the summer.

"With City’s injury problems clearing up over the past few weeks, Angelino will have more opportunity for senior football with the Bundesliga side during his loan move.

"Everyone as the Club wishes Angelino good luck for the remainder of the campaign."

Angelino was in his second spell with City, having joined them as a youth in 2013 from Deportivo La Coruna. He would spend several spells out on loan from the Etihad side, including time with , , Mallorca and NAC.

It was, however, in the where he caught the eye most prominently, which prompted a move from PSV. He was highly successful in Eindhoven and only a year after leaving, Pep Guardiola’s side re-signed him, so impressive were his displays.

Back in Manchester, he failed to establish himself in the first team and over the course of the season managed to feature just 12 times, including six in the Premier League. He can count two assists to his name this term, one coming against Port Vale in the and the other coming against Oxford United in the .

In , he will team up with a Leipzig side chasing the Bundesliga title and which tops the standings after 19 matches.

Article continues below

They made a slow start after the winter break, however, suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of last weekend, having overcome Union Berlin 3-1 at home.

On Saturday Leipzig will play as a busy February begins. They then have a re-match against Eintracht in the DFB Pokal, before facing critical trips to and in the league and Champions League respectively.

Angelino is their second major arrival of January, having signed attacking midfielder Dani Olmo from .