Man arrested & charged after racist abuse report in Man Utd vs Atletico Madrid Champions League game

A man arrested after a report of racist abuse was made during Manchester United’s meeting with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Tuesday has now been charged with a racially-aggravated public order offence.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that a 31-year-old Spaniard who was taken into custody on the night of a European last-16 encounter is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Local police forces were made aware of an image shared online during the second leg of a heavyweight continental clash in Manchester that appeared to show a racist incident occurring, and have subsequently taken the relevant action.

What has been said?

Greater Manchester Police stated when commenting in public for the first time on the incident: “We're aware of a picture circulating online that appears to show racist abuse at last night's match at Old Trafford.

“Our officers were alerted to a report at the game and swiftly arrested a 31-year-old man who remains in custody.”

They have since added: “We've charged a man with a racially-aggravated public order offence after a report was made to us at the match at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

“Daniel Del Saz Garcia (31), a resident of Spain, was remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court today.”

The bigger picture

United have launched an investigation of their own on the back of an incident-filled encounter with Atletico.

After seeing Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone pelted by objects thrown from the stands as he made his way down the tunnel at the end of a 1-0 win for his side, those at Old Trafford are in the process of identifying the culprits.

Red Devils supporters also found themselves caught up in another post-match storm when Marcus Rashford responded to taunts being aimed in his direction following a disappointing Champions League exit for Ralf Rangnick’s side.

