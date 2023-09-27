Mamelodi Sundowns maintained their 100% winning record in the Premier Soccer League after a 3-1 win over Stellenbosch on a soggy pitch in Tshwane.

Downs defeat Stellies 3-1

Masandawana have 100% winning record in the league

Mabena makes PSL history

TELL ME MORE: Heavy rains in Pretoria delayed the kick-off at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium by 35 minutes.

Either team struggled for stability owing to the wet pitch, explaining why at times long balls were used in the early exchanges.

It was Stellenbosch who opened the scoring in the 14th minute from a set-piece taken by the 23-year-old Devin Titus.

Downs pressed for an equaliser and were rewarded 20 minutes later when Grant Kekana converted a Bongani Zungu assist.

The defending champions went to the break leading 2-1 after Aubrey Modiba's excellent free-kick in the 39th minute flew into the back of the net.

16-year-old Siyabonga Mabena put the icing on the cake after tapping in a Peter Shalulile pass in the stoppages. He is the youngest player ever, to score a league goal in the history of the PSL.

ALL EYES ON: Despite making wholesale changes against a tricky side, coach Rhulani Mokwena still managed to get a result.

It is interesting to see how the likes of Orlando Pirates can cope with Masandawana in the race for the title. The Soweto giants have struggled when they make changes to the winning side.

Pirates have lost their last three games which coach Jose Riveiro has tinkered with the winning combination.

OUR MVP: Modiba once again showed his worth in the team by slotting in midfield and delivering. Scored the winner as Masandawana extended their winning run in the league to eight games.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: By getting maximum points on Wednesday night, Sundowns set history by becoming the first side to go 32 matches without tasting defeat in the South African top division. The last time they tasted defeat was on September 2, 2022 when they fell 2-1 against SuperSport United.

Teamwork in the Masandawana side was evident in added time of the second half when captain of the day Shalulile unselfishly set up Mabena for an easy finish.

WHAT NEXT: With this kind of display, seemingly, no team is capable of challenging the Brazilians for the league title. They are odds on to win their seventh crown in as many seasons.