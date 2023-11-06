She has that Mamba mentality! USWNT prodigy Jaedyn Shaw shows up to NWSL semifinals in Kobe Bryant sweatshirt

USWNT and San Diego Wave teenager Jaedyn Shaw showed up to the NWSL semifinal wearing a unique Kobe Bryant sweatshirt!

Shaw wears Kobe Bryant sweatshirt

Feels Mamba mentality

San Diego host OL Reign in NWSL semis

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old sensation rolled up to Snapdragon Stadium in a unique Kobe Bryant sweatshirt, showing him at different stages of his career while also showcasing the different jersey's he wore.

The dubbed 'Mamba Mentality' comes from Bryant, who was an athlete who gave his all on the NBA court every time he stepped onto it. Athlete's now use the phrase to get into a competitive and positive mindset before sporting events.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Shaw is a breakout star of 2023 and just scored her first-ever USWNT goal during the last international window.

WHAT NEXT FOR SHAW? Her San Diego Wave host OL Reign in the NWSL semifinals Sunday evening.