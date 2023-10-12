Malo Gusto admits he is 'not surprised' by Chelsea struggles as club warned him project would take time to gel

Malo Gusto admitted that he is "not surprised" with Chelsea's lacklustre form as he was already warned that the project would take time to gel.

Chelsea currently in 11th spot

Have won just three of eight matches

Gusto unfazed by rough patch

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea laboured to a 12th-placed finish last season but the inclusion of several high-profile stars and manager Mauricio Pochettino fuelled hope that the Blues would turn their fortunes around in the current campaign. Among the recent additions is Gusto, who joined the London outfit in the summer, having initially been signed in January before being loaned back to Lyon.

However, the summer signings have yet to make an impact and Chelsea find themselves down in 11th spot with just three wins from eight matches. Nonetheless, Gusto remains unfazed by the poor start and insisted that things will pick up as the season progresses.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Before signing for a big club like Chelsea, you think and inform yourself of the situation," he told RMC Sport.

"I wasn’t necessarily surprised, the management told me that it was a long-term project that could take time to get going. Little by little, with the team, we are trying to create a real group that will move forward together to put Chelsea back to where it should be and win everything," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gusto has nailed a starting berth for himself in the absence of injured skipper Reece James and has made five starts this season. He could have had more action but for a rash red card picked up during the 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa, which saw him suspended for two matches.

Gusto has been rewarded for his impressive form in the Premier League as he's earned a maiden international call-up to the France national team after Barcelona's Jules Kounde was ruled out due to an injury.

WHAT NEXT? Gusto will hope to win his maiden international cap when France play the Netherlands in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday evening. However, he may have to fight for his place at Chelsea after the international break as James is expected to be back in contention when the Blues play host to London rivals Arsenal on October 21.