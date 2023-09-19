Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel has been compared to Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland following his equaliser against Atletico Madrid.

Lazio goalkeeper scores

Capello compares to Haaland

Lazio look ahead to Serie A

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Real Madrid and England boss Fabio Capello has compared Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, following his last-minute header against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

WHAT THEY SAID: He said: "Provedel, he saved the game with a great save and then in the end he equalised.

"Tonight I saw a Simeone who didn't put the truck in front of the goal, every time his Atletico Madrid had the ball at their feet he started again. It looked like Haaland with the way he headed the ball."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diego Simeone's side opened the scoring in the 29th minute through Pablo Barrios and looked as if they were going to secure all three points. However, in the 95th minute the ball fell to Luis Alberto on the left-wing, before the midfielder curled in his cross and found the head of the Lazio goalkeeper in the penalty area.

Speaking to Mediaset after the game, Provedel opened up on the feeling of becoming only the second goalkeeper to score from open play in the Champions League. He said: “It’s a great feeling and I’ve still not come to terms with it. The most difficult thing it was dodging the slaps at the end, luckily Luis Alberto kicked it there.

"I feel more when I make a save, I’m not used to it. But I’ll realize it, I’m happy for the point and I’m sorry that the goal came in the last minute, we deserved it sooner. Now let’s think about the league, where we scored too few points.”

WHAT NEXT FOR PROVEDEL? As the goalkeeper mentioned, his and the teams focus will now shift to Serie A action, with 15th place Lazio set to host Monza on Saturday evening as they look to address their poor form in the league.