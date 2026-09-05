Neymar, the Santos star, suffered a serious injury during the match against Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil.

Mundo Deportivo reported that the injury proved worse than expected and will keep him off the pitch for weeks.

Medical tests confirmed the damage. Santos announced that Neymar has a grade 2B muscular injury to the rectus femoris of his right thigh, a heavy setback that will sideline him for between four and eight weeks.

His injury troubles refuse to relent. He arrived at the World Cup in less than ideal physical condition, couldn't play until the third round, and at 34 he has already ended his Brazil career.

Losing him is a painful blow for Santos as they scrap to stay in the Brazilian top flight.

The club sit 14th with 29 points after 24 rounds, just four points clear of the relegation zone.

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