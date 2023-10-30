Major police & military operation launched in search for Luis Diaz's kidnapped father in Colombia

A huge military and police operation is underway in Colombia in the search for Luis Diaz's father, who has been kidnapped.

President Gustavo Petro has declared that "all the public forces have been deployed" in the effort to find Luis Manuel Diaz, believed to have been kidnapped by armed men on Saturday, with a £40,000 ($48,500) reward being offered for information leading to his rescue.

The father of the Liverpool player was taken alongside his wife and Diaz's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, in their home town of Barrancas. The latter was relatively quickly found and was unhurt - she was shown by local news reports on Sunday being embraced by family members in Colombia.

The Colombian army has deployed various equipment in the ongoing search, as well as setting up roadblocks.

Attorney General Francisco Barbosa has revealed that the authorities have obtained information on the possible removal of Diaz's father from Colombia across the border into neighbouring Venezuela. Were that to be the case, it would require presidential intervention and assistance in the search from Venezuelan forces.

Diaz was not involved when Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday, with his team-mates paying tribute to the absent winger by holding up his shirt while celebrating their first goal.

"We played in the most difficult circumstance I've ever had. It was a really difficult day, which ended with a good result," manager Jurgen Klopp said after the game.

"The best thing we could do for our brother was that, we win the game and distract him a little bit maybe, all the rest was super special in the most negative understanding. After more than 1,000 games you would think you have experienced everything, but no.

"But it's not about us, it's about 'Lucho' and his family, and we all pray and hope that everything will be fine. What we can do, we will do, we've done already in the club and the only thing we could do today was fight for their brother - and that's what they did."