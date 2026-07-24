The Turkish press have revealed a decisive development in Beşiktaş's pursuit of Mohamed Salah, the Egypt captain and Liverpool star.

Earlier reports had suggested the deal hit a snag over Salah's agent demanding a commission of 7.5 million euros, a sticking point that slowed talks between the two parties.

Reliable Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu now claims, via his account on the platform "X", that Salah's agent Ramy Abbas has softened his stance on that 7.5 million euro commission.

That reduction, Sabuncuoğlu explained, brings the figure much closer to the amount offered by Beşiktaş president Serdal Adalı. A final agreement suddenly looks within reach.

Beşiktaş are pressing hard to get the deal over the line in the coming days. Should it be confirmed, it would rank as the most eye-catching transfer in the history of the Turkish league.

Weeks of contact between the club's hierarchy and the player's representatives have led to this point, with Beşiktaş making Salah their top target to bolster the squad for the new season.