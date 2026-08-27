Saudi press reports have settled part of the debate over Riyad Mahrez's future. The former Al-Ahli star has been linked with a return to the Roshn League in recent weeks, with a number of Saudi clubs keen on securing his services.

Al-Ettifaq and Al-Shabab emerged as the frontrunners, both eager to lure the Algerian following his departure from Al-Ahli this summer. Mahrez left the club after reaching an agreement to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

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Saudi newspaper " Al-Youm " report that no direct negotiations are taking place between Al-Shabab and Mahrez, despite the reports linking the two parties in recent weeks. His future remains open to several possibilities before the window shuts.

Attempts are being made to convince Mahrez to stay in the Saudi league and take on a new challenge with one of the clubs. The player, though, is holding firm and rejecting the idea of a Roshn League return for now.

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Mahrez does not welcome a move to Al-Shabab or Al-Ettifaq, according to the same source. Spanish clubs want him this mercato, and that interest may tempt the player back to European pitches rather than continuing his career in Saudi Arabia.

Two seasons is what Mahrez spent with Al-Ahli, winning a number of honours with "Al-Raqi" before leaving this summer. His departure sparked speculation about his next destination, and with no final resolution reached, his future hangs in the balance. He has turned down a Roshn League return, Spanish clubs are circling, and the priority for the Algerian right now looks like a fresh challenge outside Saudi Arabia.