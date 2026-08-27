Madrid the password: Morata returns to Spain through a surprise gateway

Álvaro Morata has failed to nail down a regular spot in Cesc Fàbregas' Como side, and at thirty-three, the Spanish striker's future looks set to lie away from Serie A.

Moise Kean's imminent arrival at the Italian club only slams the door harder on the former Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid man's hopes of a starting berth.

Plenty of clubs have been linked with Morata, but he appears to have made his choice. According to Cope's radio programme "El Larguero", Leganés will be his surprise destination.

The station added, as reported by "Mundo Deportivo", that the striker's priority is to live in the Spanish capital, hence the pull of Leganés.

The former Spain international will join Leganés on loan from Como, according to the same source.

"Those close to Morata have confirmed the deal, which is currently being negotiated," the newspaper added. "It is not an easy operation, given that Leganés are a second-division side, but if things go well, Morata will be Leganés's number 9 striker this season. He is eager to live in Madrid."

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