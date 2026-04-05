Madrid newspaper: This is the biggest loser against Mallorca

The Spanish press has been heavily criticising Real Madrid following their 2-1 defeat on Saturday against hosts Mallorca in La Liga’s 30th round.

French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga bore the brunt of the criticism.

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The Spanish newspaper ‘AS’ considered Camavinga to be the biggest loser from this clash, particularly following the criticism he faced due to his mistake leading to Mallorca’s first goal, which made him appear to be the weakest link in midfield, especially with Jude Bellingham’s return from injury.

In its assessment of the Merengue players following the match, the Madrid-based newspaper described Camavinga’s performance as disastrous, noting that he lacked precision in his attacking control of the ball and failed to get back quickly into defence.

Recent media reports have also highlighted Camavinga’s diminished role with France, where he has yet to fully prove his worth in the national team’s jersey and now ranks fifth in coach Didier Deschamps’ midfield pecking order.