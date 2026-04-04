Madrid newspaper: Camavinga was disastrous… and Díaz failed to follow Arbeloa’s instructions

Real Madrid suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat away to Real Mallorca on Saturday in their La Liga matchday 30 fixture, making their task of challenging rivals Barcelona for the title even more difficult.

For its part, the Spanish newspaper AS published its assessment of the Merengue players following the match, describing Camavinga’s performance as disastrous, noting that he lacked precision in his attacking control of the ball and failed to get back quickly into defence.

As for Arda Güler, the newspaper noted that he played some good passes in the attacking third, particularly a pass to Mbappé in the first half that created a clear-cut chance, but he was unable to impose his authority.

The Turkish player also had a chance to score with a direct shot, which the goalkeeper brilliantly saved, before he was substituted in the 72nd minute for Tiago Petarš.

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As for Ibrahim Díaz, he was rewarded with a starting place despite Mbappé’s return (and because Vinícius was rested at the start), but he posed no threat, whilst focusing heavily on defensive transitions and lacking what Arbeloa sometimes demands of him: boldness and the creation of chances, according to the Madrid-based newspaper.

As for Mbappé, *AS* noted that he had two shots saved by goalkeeper Leo Roman in the first half and looked dangerous whenever he had the ball, but failed to score.

In contrast, Bellingham looked tired during the half-hour or so he played, whilst Vinícius tried in vain after coming on as a substitute; Real Madrid clearly missed him, though the team benefited from Militão’s return and his goal.

In the closing minutes, Thiago Petarš was extremely lively and gave his all on the pitch, whilst Mastantuno contributed little and picked up a yellow card, meaning he will miss the next match against Girona.