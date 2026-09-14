Madrid analyst: Yamal is four levels below Mbappé

Little more than a month remains before we discover the new winner of the Ballon d'Or, with the battle for the award increasingly concentrated between Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe.

London hosts the ceremony on 26 October, and at this stage the two players stand out as the leading candidates to win the award.

Speaking to "Movistar+", the Barcelona player insisted his season with the Catalan club and the Spanish national team hands him the arguments to win it. "The two best players in the world are Mbappe and me, but I believe that this year I deserve the Ballon d'Or," he said.

According to the newspaper Sport, the Madrid analyst Edu Aguirre gave his opinion on the El Chiringuito programme about the comparison between the two players.

Aguirre said: "I like Yamal more and more. He is a Barcelona player and I support Real Madrid, but he is a young man I like, and every day I admire him more. He is a different kind of youngster".

The analyst acknowledged that Yamal has already become one of the best players in the world. He drew a big gap, though, once the comparison reached the French player: "It is clear that he is among the best players in the world, but he is four levels below Mbappe".

Purely on individual level, the journalist insisted, the Real Madrid forward remains clearly superior to the rest.

Other comparisons could sit closer when talking about the Barcelona player, he believes, but the matter changes entirely once Mbappe enters the debate.

Aguirre put forward two names he reckons could spark a reasonable debate. "Here there could be a debate about who was the better this year on an individual level, Raphinha or Lamine. That is a debate on the table. Or whether Olise is better than Lamine, but if you are talking about individual level, then Mbappe is superior to the rest of the players by three or four levels," he said.

His stance leaves no room for doubt. "I like Lamine a lot, in fact I like him very much, but Mbappe is the best player in the world. He is superior by a wide margin," he said.

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