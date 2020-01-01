Lyon forward Terrier recovering after on-pitch collapse

There were worrying scenes at the Groupama Stadium, but thankfully it seems the incident was not as serious as it first appeared

have confirmed that Martin Terrier is conscious and recovering after he collapsed during their clash against on Sunday.

The 22-year-old former Under-21 international fell to the floor in 20th minute of the clash at Groupama Stadium.

There was no-one near him at the time of the incident, so there was obvious concern from everyone within the stadium as he lay motionless on the turf.

After several minutes of medical attention he was taken off the field on a stretcher and replaced by Karl Toko Ekambi.

BeIn Sports, which was broadcasting the game, reported at half-time that Terrier had regained consciousness and was on his way to hospital for assessment.

Lyon then confirmed that the forward had fainted due to a sudden drop in blood pressure, but was now feeling better.

“Martin Terrier was the victim earlier of a fainting incident; our player is better and has regained consciousness,” read a statement.

Lyon went on to win the game 3-0 thanks to goals from Maxwell Cornet, Moussa Dembele and a debut goal for substitute Ekambi.

Speaking after the game Ekambi, who came on for Terrier, said the players were thinking of their team-mate.

"I am very happy with the win though of course our thoughts are with Martin,” said the 27-year-old international.

“We got back into the match. It's very easy to fit into a young group here. We're moving up the table."

Terrier is in his second full season at Lyon having joined from in the 2018 January transfer window for €11 million (£9m/$12m).

He was on loan at at the time and he remained at the Alsace club for the remainder of the season.

The forward made his Lyon debut at the start of the following campaign and has gone on to make 60 appearances for Les Gones, scoring 15 goals.

Next up for Rudi Garcia’s side is a Coupe de France last-16 tie away at Nice on Thursday before taking on the same opposition back in the league next weekend.