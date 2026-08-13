Lutsharel Geertruida has posted another cryptic Instagram Story. The 26-year-old defender shared a black screen with an hourglass. Geertruida has been linked with PSV and Feyenoord in recent weeks and, since Thursday, with Ajax too.

Earlier on Thursday, Sky Deutschland reported that Ajax had made an enquiry with Leipzig about Geertruida. The Amsterdam club want to sign him on loan.

Across the Netherlands, Geertruida is known to be highly rated. The centre-back and right-back has already reached a personal agreement with PSV.

Feyenoord have also been weighing up a return for the Rotterdam native, who made his professional debut at De Kuip.

What the hourglass means, and whether it has anything to do with a possible transfer, is not entirely clear. But it is not the first time this summer that Geertruida has posted a cryptic message on Instagram.

Back at the start of August, when he was being linked with both PSV and Feyenoord, he had already shared a photo of the 'UNO reverse' card. Online, that card has become a meme and a symbol of a sudden and surprising twist. Theories about the meaning of the photo soon started to spread.

Some speculated that it meant he was 'returning' to Feyenoord. Others suggested Geertruida was heading for the Eredivisie's 'number one' (PSV).

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