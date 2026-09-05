Peter Bosz has named PSV's line-up for the big game against Ajax. The coach has gone with Lutsharel Geertruida, who makes his first start for PSV. The VriendenLoterij Eredivisie match between Ajax and PSV kicks off on Saturday evening at 20:00 at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

In goal, Bosz has picked Matěj Kovar for the visitors from Eindhoven. Sergiño Dest starts at right-back and Mauro Júnior at left-back against Ajax. Geertruida and Armando Obispo are again PSV's centre-backs, which means Ryan Flamingo has to settle for a place on the bench.

Although Sven Mijnans scored in fine style against FC Utrecht last week, he starts on the bench again against Ajax. Guus Til gets the nod in the No 10 role, while Kodai Sano and Noah Fernandez complete PSV's midfield in the Eredivisie showdown.

Up front, Ricardo Pepi keeps his place against Ajax despite his recent struggles for form. Ivan Perisic lines up on the right and Ruben van Bommel on the left at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

Ajax have won two of their three league matches so far this season, 0-2 at PEC Zwolle and 0-4 at Telstar. Three weeks ago, Heerenveen held the Amsterdam side to a 2-2 draw on their own patch.

PSV made a shaky start with a 2-2 home draw against Fortuna Sittard. Bosz's side then responded with wins over Excelsior (1-2), FC Groningen (5-1) and FC Utrecht (1-6).

Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Gaaei, Bouwman, Baas, Henrique; Klaassen, Mokio, Brandt; Berghuis, Tolu, Gloukh.

PSV line-up: Kovár; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Mauro Júnior; Fernandez, Til, Sano; Perisic, Pepi, Van Bommel.