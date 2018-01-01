Lukaku set to miss Solskjaer's first game in charge of Man Utd against Cardiff

The Belgian is unavailable for the United legend's first match as caretaker boss

Romelu Lukaku is set to miss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first game in charge of as caretaker manager against .

The former United striker was asked about the Belgian's availability at a press conference and confirmed that the burly forward would be missing.

“Lukaku has had a couple of days off, I’ve not seen him yet and I’ve not seen Alexis because he’s on his way back as well.

“I’m looking forward to seeing them.”

The Daily Mail have reported that Lukaku's absence is due to compassionate leave and that the striker will also miss the visit of on Boxing Day.

The news is an early blow for Solskjaer, who is now without the club's first-choice centre-forward, meaning Marcus Rashford is likely to start up front in .

The Norwegian also explained that his first team selection would be heavily influenced by first-team coaches Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna as he gets to know the squad, and asserted that every player would be given an opportunity ahead of the hectic festive period.

“Of course, it's Michael [Carrick] and Kieran [McKenna] who have been here for the whole season.

“They've had their say and input, but there are so many games in the next 10, 15 days, so it's about picking a team that you think is going to get results.

”We need results but, then again, every player needs to know that they're probably going to get their chance in this period, because that's just the nature of the game over here in , that we have to rotate.

“Kieran and Michael have been great, I have to say. It's great being back home and seeing the development already, because I played with Michael, how good a coach and man-manager he is already, so it's been really helpful.

“The job now is to get to know the players, observe them, see the qualities that we've got.

“Of course, I've seen more or less every game from Norway when I've had time from the other job [as Molde boss]. But, to get to know the players and think about what I can do to improve them, that's my job.”

Article continues below

The trip to Cardiff on Saturday will hold further significance for Solskjaer as it is the first time he has faced the club he previously managed since he was unable to keep them in the in the 2013-14 season.