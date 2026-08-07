Lukaku awaits Saudi offers to settle his future

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has been offered to Fenerbahce once again, a press report revealed on Friday, as the player hunts for a new club. Saudi clubs have also entered the frame.

At 33, Lukaku is in the final year of his contract with Napoli. After a disappointing 2025-2026 season on an individual level, he is not expected to be Massimiliano Allegri's first choice at the start of the new campaign.

Reports in Italy suggest Napoli are willing to accept offers of no more than 10 million euros for the veteran striker. His exit from the Diego Maradona stadium, though, has yet to materialise.



Over the past few days, Belgium's all-time top scorer has been linked with a move to Atlanta United in America. Friday's reports confirmed he has been offered to Fenerbahce yet again.

Doruk Tigemer, correspondent for the "TRT Spor" network, says Lukaku has been offered to Fenerbahce. It is not the first time either. The striker's name was put forward to the major Turkish club during the winter transfer window, and again around a month ago.

No official negotiations have taken place between Fenerbahce and Napoli or the player's agents so far.

The "Football Italia" network reported that Turkey represents a serious option for Lukaku, though he is also weighing up possible offers from Saudi Arabia.

