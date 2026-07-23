Luka Modric (40) surprises with major decision over his future

Luka Modric has extended his contract with AC Milan, the Italian club have announced through their official channels. The 40-year-old Croat has put pen to paper on a new deal until mid-2027.

His contract had expired on 30 June 2026, leaving the midfielder available on a free transfer. The former Ballon d’Or winner had previously indicated that he would not make a decision on his future until after the 2026 World Cup, but he has now made that choice. Even though he will turn 41 later this summer, Modric is not ready to stop yet.

“Since his arrival, Luka has been a key player in AC Milan’s midfield and has placed his experience and qualities, both on and off the pitch, at the service of the team with humility and great passion,” AC Milan said on the club website.

“The Croat, one of the best and most iconic players in world football, will continue his journey in the AC Milan shirt with the ambition of reaching new and important milestones. Modrić will continue to wear the number 14 shirt at AC Milan.”

So the experienced Croat will remain part of Milan's new project under head coach Rúben Amorim. The Portuguese has been appointed to lead a new era at the Rossoneri.

After bringing his impressive spell at Real Madrid to an end, Modric joined AC Milan on a free transfer in the summer of 2025. He quickly established himself as a mainstay in midfield during his first season in Italy.

Across 37 competitive matches for Milan, the Croat scored twice and provided three assists. He also featured in all four of Croatia’s matches at the 2026 World Cup before Portugal ended the 2018 runners-up’s tournament in the round of 16.