'Luiz has no desire to leave' - Arsenal defender's agent says there's a 'very high chance' he'll extend Emirates stay

The Brazilian ace is set to drop into the free agency pool when his current contract with the Gunners expire this summer

David Luiz has "no desire to leave" Arsenal, according to his agent Kia Joorabchian, who says there is a "very high chance" the defender will still be at Emirates Stadium next season.

Luiz has racked up 32 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions since joining the club from in an £8 million ($10m) deal last summer.

The 33-year-old signed a one-year contract at the Emirates with the option of an extra season, but Goal has reported that Arsenal have yet to open negotiations with the centre-back over a possible extension.

The international added fuel to the speculation surrounding his future by revealing he has already held transfer talks with former club Benfica, telling Portuguese publication Record last week: "My dream is to end my career at .

"When, I don't know, but it will happen... it will, if President [Luis Filipe] Vieira allows me and if the fans want me to come back."

However, Joorabchian insists his client is "very happy" at Arsenal and expects his situation to be resolved one way or another before the 2019-20 campaign resumes later this month.

"He's very happy at Arsenal," Luiz's agent told Sky Sports. "He has an extremely good relationship with both the coach and the sporting director. He has good relationships all throughout the club, right up to the owner. He respects everybody.

"These contract situations, these renewals, if he stays or if he goes... will all sort themselves out when we get back to some kind of 'new' normal [after coronavirus].

"David will sit down with Arsenal before the season begins, have his conversations and they will both decide if he will stay or not. That will come before the season starts. The chances are very high [of Luiz being at Arsenal next season].

"There is no desire to leave. But again, we are going to live in a 'new' normal, we will have to see what Arsenal's position will be. But I believe there is a wish from both sides to continue."

Luiz and the rest of the Arsenal squad were cleared to get back on the training pitch in May following the coronavirus-enforced break in the season.

The English top-flight is set to restart on June 17, with the Gunners scheduled to take on reigning champions behind closed doors at Etihad Stadium.