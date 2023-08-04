Luis Enrique responds to claims he's ready to leave PSG after just one month amid Kylian Mbappe chaos

Luis Enrique posts cryptic message on social media in response to claims that he's ready to leave Paris Saint-Germain amid Kylian Mbappe chaos.

Enrique allegedly frustrated by Mbappe chaos

Coach responds to allegations

Posts cryptic message on Instagram

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been reported that the Spanish manager has grown increasingly frustrated with the Mbappe transfer saga and is reconsidering his position at the club just weeks after taking over at PSG. Moreover, football advisor Luis Campos could be forced to leave by the end of August which further fuelled speculation surrounding Enrique's future in Paris.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Barcelona manager has now appeared to play down the speculation with a message on Instagram. Luis Enrique posted a photograph, where he is seen involved in an intense discussion with other members of his coaching staff, with a message that reads: "un pour tous tous pour un [All for one, and one for all]."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano further quoted a PSG source who also rubbished the speculations and labelled the transfer talk as "complete nonsense".

"Today’s rumours are as ridiculous as they are completely out of place," said the source.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

@luisenrique_2121 Instagram

WHAT NEXT? Although Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princes remains uncertain, it seems there remains no doubt over Luis Enrique's continuity at PSG.