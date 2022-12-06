'I want to see my dogs' - Luis Enrique bats off questions about his future following Spain's World Cup exit to Morocco

Luis Enrique played down talk of his future as Spain manager after La Roja were knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco on Tuesday.

Luis Enrique bats off talk of his future

Insists it will be discussed next week

Spain lost 3-0 in shootout

WHAT HAPPENED? Following Spain's World Cup exit to Morocco on penalties after 120 minutes of goalless last-16 action, Luis Enrique was naturally asked about his future as manager of La Roja. He refused to be drawn on the subject, though, insisting now wasn't the time to discuss the matter.

WHAT HE SAID: Enrique told reporters post-match: "This is not the right time (to discuss his future), you know. I have more exits than the subway. Right now I want to get home and see my people and my dogs and be with them."

He added: "I suppose that from next week, calmly when the president (Luis Rubiales) deems appropriate, we will talk about what can really matter in the future, which matters to me right now because we have to assimilate this disappointment and deal with it in the best way."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spain were dominant as ever in possession but were schooled in the penalty shootout, with goalkeeper Yassin Bounou and right-back Achraf Hakimi starring as Morocco advanced. The way in which The Atlas Lions saw off Spain was a surprise, considering Enrique had claimed his side had practiced 1000 penalties in preparation for a shootout in the tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPAIN? Another 1000 penalties on the training pitch - and of course some shooting practice - one would assume.