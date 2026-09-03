Luis Díaz reveals his pick for the Ballon d'Or

Bayern Munich star Luis Díaz has named his early favourite for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

The Colombian is fresh off a stunning campaign, scoring 26 goals and setting up 19 more in 51 games across all competitions. Speaking to "ESPN", the 29-year-old turned his attention to the award itself.

Widely tipped to feature among the contenders after his own brilliant season, Díaz was asked about Harry Kane's chances of landing the prize.

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"He is the best in the world, without a doubt," he said. "He proved it throughout last season, and he has been showing it for a long time now."

He went on: "The truth is that he is capable of doing everything, as I mentioned earlier. I admire him a great deal because he does not make any mistakes. He motivates his team-mates to play, he runs, he defends, he scores goals, and he can even score from long range."

"His mentality is superb," Díaz added. "So, for me, he is one of the leading candidates to win the Ballon d'Or. I hope he wins it and that we all rejoice for him."

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