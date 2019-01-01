Lucas Moura sure Tottenham can beat Arsenal & is happy David Luiz joined Gunners

The Brazilian winger is confident that Mauricio Pochettino's side will bounce back after slipping up against Newcastle United in their last game

Lucas Moura insists are stronger than last season and are ready to prove it by winning at Arsenal in the Premier League for the first time since 2010 on Sunday.

Spurs suffered a shock defeat at the hands of struggling at the weekend and go into the north London showdown under pressure to bounce straight back.

After reaching the final, Spurs were tipped to potentially challenge and for the Premier League title this season and the Brazilian isn't concerned despite the loss to Steve Bruce's side.

He told the Evening Standard : "Is this the perfect game for us to have after the Newcastle defeat? Yes. We need to look forward now. There are a lot of hard games to come.

"We lost against Newcastle but I am sure we have the quality to go to Arsenal and come back with three points. That’s what we must try to do.

"Each game is different. This is a new season and we have new players. I think we are stronger now [than in previous years]. I am sure we can go anywhere and win games.

"For sure it was a very bad result against Newcastle. We tried but it was very difficult to play against them, especially as they kept everyone behind the ball after they scored."

Now Moura has set his sights on a victory at the Emirates Stadium which would be a massive shot in the arm for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

Spurs’ last league victory at their rivals came almost nine years ago when they stormed back to win 3-2, after trailing 2-0 at the break, with goals by Gareth Bale, a Rafael van der Vaart penalty and Younes Kaboul’s winner five minutes from time.

Added to the intense derby atmosphere, Moura is relishing the prospect of doing battle with close friend and Arsenal new-boy David Luiz, who was a team-mate of his during their time at .

"David is a very experienced player and knows how to go through this situation [after being blamed for Liverpool defeat]. He will be stronger very soon," he added.

Article continues below

"I am happy for him because it was a good transfer for him to make. I am also happy because he is closer to me now. He can come visit me at my home easier because when he was at , he was so far away!

"But on Sunday he will be my opponent, I will work and do the best for my team to get three points. On the pitch [our relationship] is different. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is, I need to do my best and try to win."