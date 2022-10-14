Lorient vs Reims: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The French top-flight rolls on this weekend - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Lorient welcome Reims to face them at Stade du Moustoir. The hosts continue to absolutely fly this campaign, lying second behind only Paris Saint-Germain as they look to continue their remarkable charge.

They'll hope to keep it up against their visitors this weekend too, but will be wary of a struggling side out to find a crucial victory.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Lorient vs Reims date & kick-off time

Game:

Lorient vs Reims

Date:

October 15, 2022

Kick-off:

11:00am ET / 9:30pm IST

Stream:

fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Lorient vs Reims on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

In India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

US

beIN SPORTS

fuboTV

India

N/A

Voot Select

Lorient squad & team news

Has there been a more delightful side to watch in Ligue 1 this term than Lorient? They are continuing to prove the doubters wrong, showcasing a magnificent flair with their football.

Fans would not be alone in wondering when the other shoe will drop however, after what has been a remarkable campaign.

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Dreyer, Nardi, Mvogo, Bartouche

Defenders

Silva, Talbi, Matsima, Yongwa, Laporte, Pétrot, Loric, Ponceau, Kalulu, Le Goff, Le Bris

Midfielders

Abergel, Innocent, Le Fée, Boisgard, Meïté, Monconduit

Forwards

Diarra, Koné, Ouattara, Moffi, Soumano, Grbić, Pagis, Bourlès, Laurienté, Bozok

Reims squad and team news

No wins in their last five league games, and it is looking less than rosy for Reims so far this term.

With an expanded relegation battle beneath them, the heat is on to find a way to survive this season. Points here would be a massive boost - but do they have a chance?

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Pentz, Penneteau, Duparchy, Diouf

Defenders

Busi, Abdelhamid, Gravillon, Agbadou, Foket, Locko, De Smet

Midfielders

Zeneli, Doumbia, Cajuste, Munsetsi, Lopy, Adeline, Matusiwa, Flips, Guitane

Forwards

Holm, Sierhuis, Mbuku, Van Bergen, Nkada, Ito, Balogun