Barcelona have begun exploring alternatives to strengthen their attack as their pursuit of Julian Alvarez stalls. The Argentine striker remains their top target, but talks with Atletico Madrid have gone nowhere.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", head coach Hansi Flick wants to finalise his squad as quickly as possible, particularly after Robert Lewandowski's departure. He is unwilling to wait indefinitely for the Alvarez saga to resolve itself, though Barcelona have not slammed the door shut on the deal.

Joan Laporta had confirmed earlier that the club submitted a significant offer to Atletico, warning it would not sit on the table forever and that a decision must be made. Barcelona's deadline now appears to be running out, with Atletico digging in and refusing to let their man go.

Atletico expect Alvarez back for training on 10 August, fully aware he wants out. The Argentine told the club's management last May that he wished to take on a new challenge at Barcelona.

With the deal proving tricky, Barcelona have turned to a shortlist of alternatives. Top of the list is Junior Kroupi, the Bournemouth striker admired by both the board and Flick. That move looks complicated too. The English club consider him not for sale, and his valuation sits at around 130 million euros.

Barcelona had also sounded out Chelsea about Joao Pedro. Signing him looks equally difficult, not least because his contract at Stamford Bridge runs until June 2033.

Alternatives aside, Alvarez remains the priority. The club are banking on the player's own pressure and his stated desire to move to the "Camp Nou" forcing Atletico into a rethink.

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