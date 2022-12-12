What is the longest penalty shootout in football history?

Have you ever wondered what the longest penalty shootout in history is?

The penalty shoot-out, without a doubt, is the most intense climax to a game of football that players and fans can experience. The format is relatively simple: If the scores are still level after normal time and extra time, each team will have five penalties to decide a winner. If the scores are level after 10 penalties, it goes to sudden death.

Whilst it is spectacular drama for neutral, this whole ordeal seldom feels like the 'fairest' way to decide the fates of two teams. Then again, if there isn't a clear winner of a knockout match after 120 minutes of football, what is?

In the 2022 World Cup, a much-fancied Brazil side crashed out on penalties vs Croatia, losing the penalty shoot-out by four goals to two. But every now and then, the shootout has gone well beyond this type of score line.

In January 2022, Liverpool beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win the Carabao Cup final. With all 22 first-team players taking a penalty that day.

But have you ever wondered what the longest penalty shootout ever was? GOAL explains here.

What is the longest-ever penalty shootout?

The world record for longest-ever penalty shootout was set in March of 2022, when Washington overcame Bedlington 25-24, two non-league teams from the North-East of England.

The two sides were facing off in the first round of the Memorial Cup. The match finished 3-3 after extra time, only for an additional 49 goals to be netted in the shootout.

What are the longest penalty shootouts in history?

Aside from the aforementioned spot kicks, courtesy of two 10th-English tier clubs, there have been other shootout anomalies. You can see the list of the longest penalty shootouts below.

Shootout score Year Number of Penalties Washington 25 - 24 Bedlington 2022 54 KK Palace 17 - 16 The Civics 2005 48 Old Wulfrunians 19 - 18 Lane Head 2021 44 Netherlands U21 13 - 12 England U21 2007 32 Scunthorpe 14 - 13 Worcester 2014 32 Liverpool 14 - 13 Middlesbrough 2014 30 Olympiacos 15 - 14 AEK Athens 2008 30 Brockenhurst 15 - 14 Andover Town 2013 30 Villarreal 11 - 10 Manchester United 2021 22 Macclesfield 11 - 10 Forest Green 2001 22 Liverpool 11 - 10 Chelsea 2022 22

