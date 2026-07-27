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How to buy last-minute Lollapalooza 2026 tickets in Chicago: Charli XCX, Lorde, Tate McRae & more

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You can still book tickets to one of the biggest music festivals in the world

Grant Park in Chicago is once again set to become the epicenter of the global music calendar as Lollapalooza returns for another summer. The legendary lakefront festival runs across four huge days, Thursday, July 30 through Sunday, August 2, 2026, and this year's bill is one of the most stacked in Lolla history.

Whether you're a Lolla veteran or hoping to make your festival debut, the mix of A-list headliners, rising breakout stars, and Chicago's unbeatable skyline backdrop makes this a bucket-list weekend.

Primary tickets are moving fast, with several days already sold out, but there's still time to lock in your spot. Let GOAL show you exactly how and where you can still grab your Lollapalooza 2026 tickets.

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When is Lollapalooza 2026?

Lollapalooza 2026 takes place from Thursday, July 30 through Sunday, August 2, at its usual home of Grant Park in downtown Chicago. The festival spans eight stages, with gates opening at 11 am and the park closing at 10 pm each day (Central Time).

Date & Time

Event

Location

Tickets

July 30 until August 2

Lollapalooza 2026

Grant Park, Chicago, USA

Tickets

Where to buy Lollapalooza 2026 tickets?

Tickets for Lollapalooza 2026 first went on sale in March 2026, shortly after the full lineup was announced. Lollapalooza.com is the official primary ticket outlet, offering General Admission (GA), GA+, VIP, Platinum and Cabana packages.

Four-day and two-day passes sold out within weeks, and single-day tickets for Thursday, Friday and Saturday have also sold out. As of now, single-day General Admission tickets remain available for Sunday, August 2, and fans can join the official waitlist at lollapalooza.com/tickets for a chance at four-day passes that become available.

If you've missed out on primary tickets entirely, resale marketplaces such as StubHub currently list Lollapalooza 2026 tickets, including single-day, multi-day and four-day GA passes.

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How much are Lollapalooza 2026 tickets?

Ticket prices for Lollapalooza 2026 vary by tier and by how close you're buying to the festival dates. Here's the official breakdown:

1-Day General Admission: from $175–$185 (Sunday only on the primary site)

4-Day General Admission: from $439 (sold out on primary site, waitlist only)

4-Day GA+: from $789

4-Day VIP: from $1,749

4-Day Platinum: from $2,100–$4,800 depending on availability

On resale sites like StubHub, single-day tickets currently start from around $175–$250, while four-day GA passes are listed from roughly $730–$860. Prices on the resale market fluctuate constantly, so it's worth comparing a couple of platforms before you buy.

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Who's performing at Lollapalooza 2026?

More than 170 artists are set to perform across eight stages over the four days.

The daily headliners are:

  • Thursday, July 30: Lorde & John Summit
  • Friday, July 31: Charli XCX & The Smashing Pumpkins
  • Saturday, August 1: Olivia Dean & JENNIE
  • Sunday, August 2: Tate McRae & The xx

Also on the bill:

Genre

Articles

Pop

Zara Larsson, Muna

Rock / Alternative

Turnstile, Wet Leg, The Neighbourhood, Geese, Yungblud

Hip-Hop

Lil Uzi Vert, Freddie Gibbs, Clipse

Electronic

The Chainsmokers

K-pop

(G)I-DLE, aespaI

Indie

Ethel Cain, Beabadoobee, Suki Waterhouse, Blood Orange, Sombr

What to expect from Lollapalooza 2026?

Lollapalooza has called Chicago's Grant Park home for two decades, growing from its roots as a touring US festival in 1991 into a genuinely global brand with sister editions across South America, Europe and Asia. The Chicago edition remains the original and the biggest, and 2026 marks one of its most ambitious years yet.

This year's festival introduces new premium amenities, including the Northside Suites, a private air-conditioned viewing space with a rooftop deck, food and drinks included, for up to 15 guests a day. Beyond the main stages, fans can also catch official Lollapalooza aftershows at Chicago venues like Metro, House of Blues, Lincoln Hall and Schubas once the daytime sets wrap up.

With headliners like Charli XCX, Lorde and Tate McRae leading a lineup that spans genres and generations, Lollapalooza 2026 is shaping up to be one of the standout festival weekends of the summer.

Frequently asked questions

Lollapalooza 2026 ticket prices start from around $175 for a single-day General Admission pass and go up to roughly $4,800 for a four-day Platinum package, depending on availability and how close to the festival you buy.

 

Yes. With most primary tickets sold out or waitlist-only, resale platforms such as StubHub, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, and TicketNetwork are the best remaining option, with single-day and four-day passes both available.

Lollapalooza 2026 runs from Thursday, July 30 through Sunday, August 2, at Grant Park in Chicago, with each day's action running from around noon until 10pm local time.

 

Lollapalooza is an all-ages, family-friendly festival. Children 8 and under get in free with a ticketed adult and access to Kidzapalooza; kids 9 and over need a valid ticket matching their accompanying adult's ticket category.

No, camping isn't available at Lollapalooza. Chicago offers a wide range of nearby accommodation instead, from downtown hotels to short-term rentals close to Grant Park.

 

Parking near Grant Park is limited and expensive, so the CTA and Metra recommend public transit. The CTA Red and Blue Lines run 24 hours and stop within walking distance of the park at Monroe, Jackson and Harrison; the Yellow Line runs until 1am each night of the festival. Metra riders can connect via bus from Chicago Union Station (the #126 Jackson route) or the Ogilvie Transportation Center (the #20, #56 or #J14 Jeffery Jump routes). Rideshare is also available, though pickup and drop-off zones are typically moved several blocks from the main gates during the festival.

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