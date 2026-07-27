How to buy last-minute Lollapalooza 2026 tickets in Chicago: Charli XCX, Lorde, Tate McRae & more

Grant Park in Chicago is once again set to become the epicenter of the global music calendar as Lollapalooza returns for another summer. The legendary lakefront festival runs across four huge days, Thursday, July 30 through Sunday, August 2, 2026, and this year's bill is one of the most stacked in Lolla history.

Whether you're a Lolla veteran or hoping to make your festival debut, the mix of A-list headliners, rising breakout stars, and Chicago's unbeatable skyline backdrop makes this a bucket-list weekend.

Primary tickets are moving fast, with several days already sold out, but there's still time to lock in your spot. Let GOAL show you exactly how and where you can still grab your Lollapalooza 2026 tickets.

When is Lollapalooza 2026?

Lollapalooza 2026 takes place from Thursday, July 30 through Sunday, August 2, at its usual home of Grant Park in downtown Chicago. The festival spans eight stages, with gates opening at 11 am and the park closing at 10 pm each day (Central Time).

Date & Time Event Location Tickets July 30 until August 2 Lollapalooza 2026 Grant Park, Chicago, USA Tickets

Where to buy Lollapalooza 2026 tickets?

Tickets for Lollapalooza 2026 first went on sale in March 2026, shortly after the full lineup was announced. Lollapalooza.com is the official primary ticket outlet, offering General Admission (GA), GA+, VIP, Platinum and Cabana packages.

Four-day and two-day passes sold out within weeks, and single-day tickets for Thursday, Friday and Saturday have also sold out. As of now, single-day General Admission tickets remain available for Sunday, August 2, and fans can join the official waitlist at lollapalooza.com/tickets for a chance at four-day passes that become available.

If you've missed out on primary tickets entirely, resale marketplaces such as StubHub currently list Lollapalooza 2026 tickets, including single-day, multi-day and four-day GA passes.

How much are Lollapalooza 2026 tickets?

Ticket prices for Lollapalooza 2026 vary by tier and by how close you're buying to the festival dates. Here's the official breakdown:

1-Day General Admission: from $175–$185 (Sunday only on the primary site)

4-Day General Admission: from $439 (sold out on primary site, waitlist only)

4-Day GA+: from $789

4-Day VIP: from $1,749

4-Day Platinum: from $2,100–$4,800 depending on availability

On resale sites like StubHub, single-day tickets currently start from around $175–$250, while four-day GA passes are listed from roughly $730–$860. Prices on the resale market fluctuate constantly, so it's worth comparing a couple of platforms before you buy.

Who's performing at Lollapalooza 2026?

More than 170 artists are set to perform across eight stages over the four days.

The daily headliners are:

Thursday, July 30: Lorde & John Summit

Friday, July 31: Charli XCX & The Smashing Pumpkins

Saturday, August 1: Olivia Dean & JENNIE

Sunday, August 2: Tate McRae & The xx

Also on the bill:

Genre Articles Pop Zara Larsson, Muna Rock / Alternative Turnstile, Wet Leg, The Neighbourhood, Geese, Yungblud Hip-Hop Lil Uzi Vert, Freddie Gibbs, Clipse Electronic The Chainsmokers K-pop (G)I-DLE, aespaI Indie Ethel Cain, Beabadoobee, Suki Waterhouse, Blood Orange, Sombr

What to expect from Lollapalooza 2026?

Lollapalooza has called Chicago's Grant Park home for two decades, growing from its roots as a touring US festival in 1991 into a genuinely global brand with sister editions across South America, Europe and Asia. The Chicago edition remains the original and the biggest, and 2026 marks one of its most ambitious years yet.

This year's festival introduces new premium amenities, including the Northside Suites, a private air-conditioned viewing space with a rooftop deck, food and drinks included, for up to 15 guests a day. Beyond the main stages, fans can also catch official Lollapalooza aftershows at Chicago venues like Metro, House of Blues, Lincoln Hall and Schubas once the daytime sets wrap up.

With headliners like Charli XCX, Lorde and Tate McRae leading a lineup that spans genres and generations, Lollapalooza 2026 is shaping up to be one of the standout festival weekends of the summer.