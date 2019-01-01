Lloris issues injury update: The goal is to be back with Tottenham in January

The 32-year-old does not expect to feature before Christmas after suffering a fractured elbow in October

goalkeeper Hugo Lloris aims to be back playing in January following suffering a fractured elbow during a 3-0 loss to last month.

The international goalkeeper was carried off, apparently in excruciating pain, and has been forced to take a watching brief in the stands following surgery to the injury.

He was present on Wednesday to watch Steve Mandanda keep goal as France recorded a 2-1 qualifying victory over Moldova at Stade de France and in the aftermath gave the press an update on his condition.

“Everything’s well,” he told M6. “There can always be hazards, but my goal is to be ready for January. Whether it’s the beginning, the middle or the end, I don’t know. In any case, I’ll take time to make sure I’m well healed and that I can come back in top form.

“I’m also using the time to regenerate myself. I’ve never been away from the pitch for so long, so it’s something new, but I’m treating it positively. I’m using this period to spend time with my family and my children.

“I’m in good hands and we’re moving forward calmly. Everything’s been done as it should have been. Now, we have to focus on rehabilitation, strengthening, gradually gaining mobility and confidence.”

The 32-year-old, meanwhile, was happy to meet up with his international cohorts and even happier that they secured the win that saw them move to the top of Group H ahead of , whose 0-0 draw with earlier in the day had secured France’s passage through to the Euro 2020 finals.

Article continues below

“It’s always a pleasure to meet up with your mates, and then of course there was the victory, even if it was difficult to achieve,” he said.

France had fallen behind against Moldova after a Clement Lenglet error but drew level when Raphael Varane headed home after a fumble from the visiting goalkeeper. Olivier Giroud claimed a late victory for the world champions as he converted a penalty following a foul on Lucas Digne.

Les Bleus next face Albania away on Sunday, while Lloris’ prospective next match will be for Spurs, who face , , and Norwich during the January window in which he hopes to make his return.