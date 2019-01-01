Ljungberg admits to 'stealing' coaching ideas from Eriksson & is yet to speak to Wenger

Opinions of the ex-England boss are mixed among fans but his fellow countryman insists that he is a good example to follow

Interim Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg has revealed that he has 'stolen' ideas from former coach Sven-Goran Eriksson as he looks to steady the ship at the Emirates and that he hasn't yet spoken to Arsene Wenger due to the hectic nature of his caretaker appointment.

Ljungberg has been thrown in the managerial deep end after being tasked with overseeing team affairs following Arsenal's sacking of Unai Emery last week.

The 42-year-old has some experience in the field, having started coaching Arsenal's Under-15s back in 2016 before moving up the ranks to eventually take up an assistant role next to Emery via a short spell at side .

Ljungberg has just one top-flight match under his belt, however, a 2-2 draw away to Norwich on Sunday, and the caretaker boss admits that he has been drawing on lessons learned from former manager Eriksson as he looks to change the fortunes of a club steeped in history.

“Sven is intelligent, I spoke to him a lot when he was the manager of England because he was watching our games,” said Ljungberg of his fellow Swede.

“I know in the past, some stories of how he treated players and how he made them feel good and things like that. I have stolen a little bit of those ideas. He’s a great coach. It’s been a long time and I hope I can speak to him soon.”

“I don't know why that is,” the former winger added when asked why there has been a lack of Swedish coaches in the Premier League. “I think there are a lot of great Swedish coaches. Of course, it’s an honour and it feels special.

“I lived here for a long time now and I’ve just being trying to work as hard as I can to get a chance and they gave me a chance. At the same time, I don’t think it matters where you’re from, I just try to do a job.”

Another former coach of Ljungberg's - Wenger - is not only an icon at Arsenal but widely respected as a man who changed the face of English football when he arrived in London in 1996.

However, Ljungberg admits that things have been so hectic since his appointment that he hasn't yet had time to talk to the legendary Frenchman.

“No,” Ljungberg replied when asked if he'd spoken to the 70-year-old. “I would really like to speak to him. I'm in contact with him but I haven't spoken to him yet because it's been a bit hectic. But it's on my list to do so.”

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Thursday as they host at the Emirates.