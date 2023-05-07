Liverpool Women vs Man City Women: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Liverpool are set to take on Manchester City in a Women's Super League clash on Sunday at Prenton Park.
It's a must-win game for the Manchester City Eves who are three points behind league leaders Manchester United. They need the win to remain in the title race.
After losing their last two matches against Leicester City and Chelsea respectively, Liverpool will aim to get back to winnings ways so that they can end the season on a high. They are currently seventh on the league table with 19 points from as many games.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch Liverpool women vs Manchester City women on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Liverpool Women vs Man City Women kick-off time
|Game:
|Liverpool Women vs Man City Women
|Date:
|May 7, 2023
|Kick-off:
|9am EDT, 2pm BST, 6:30pm IST
|Venue:
|Prenton Park
The Women's Super League game between Liverpool and Manchester City is scheduled for Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Prenton Park.
It will kick off at 9am EDT in the USA, 2pm BST in the UK, and 6:30pm IST in India.
How to watch Liverpool Women vs Man City Women online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel
|Live stream
|U.S.
|N/A
|N/A
|UK
|N/A
|The FA Player
|India
N/A
|N/A
In the United States (USA), the game is not being broadcast.
In the United Kingdom (UK) the match can be streamed on The FA Player.
In India, there is no broadcast of the game.
Team news
Liverpool Women team news & squad
Liverpool will miss the services of Yana Daniels and Megan Campbell due to injuries while Ceri Holland is doubtful for the match due to a neck problem.
But there is good news for Matt Beard as Leanne Kiernan, who has been sidelined since the first day of the season due to an ankle injury, is set to return to the matchday squad.
Liverpool possible XI: Laws; Koivisto, Bonner, Roberts, Matthews, Hinds; Kearns, Taylor, Holland; Stengel, Dowie
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Laws, Foster, Cumings, Kirby
|Defenders
|Koivisto, Robe, Fahey, Matthews, Hinds, Bonner, Silcock
|Midfielders
|Roberts, Bo Kearns, Nagano, Lundgaard, Humphrey, Taylor
|Forwards
|Kiernan, Lawley, Sanden, Stengel, Dowie
Man City Women team news & squad
Sandy MacIver, Laia Aleixandri and Alanna Kennedy are set to miss the clash due to injuries while Mary Fowler is doubtful after picking up a knock against Reading in the last match.
Gareth Taylor is likely to field his team in a 4-2-3-1 formation with star striker Khadija Shaw leading the line.
Man City possible XI: Roebuck; Casparij, Houghton, Greenwood, Morgan; Hasegawa, Angeldal; Kelly, Coombs, Hemp; Shaw
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Keating, Roebuck
|Defenders
|Houghton, Casparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, Ouahabi, Stokes
|Midfielders
|Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa
|Forwards
|Castellanos, Hemp, Kelly, Park, Raso, Shaw
Head-to-head record
|Date
|Result
|Competition
|December 2022
|Liverpool 0-2 Man City
|Women's League Cup
|October 2022
|Man City 2-1 Liverpool
|Women's Super League
|November 2020
|Liverpool 0-3 Man City
|Women's League Cup
|December 2019
|Man City 1-0 Liverpool
|Women's Super League
|March 2019
|Man city 2-1 Liverpool
|Women's Super League