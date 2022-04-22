'It doesn't get any better!' - Liverpool Women set to receive Championship trophy against Sheffield United

Liverpool Women will be presented with the FA Women’s Championship trophy on Sunday, with a bumper crowd expected for their home clash with Sheffield United.

The Reds secured the title, and with it promotion to the FA Women’s Super League, with a 4-2 win over Bristol City earlier this month.

Under the guidance of Matt Beard, who returned to the club as manager last summer, Liverpool have proven too strong for the competition, losing just one of their 20 league games and conceding only eight goals in the process.

When and where will Liverpool Women receive the Championship trophy?

The trophy will be presented after Sunday’s home clash against Sheffield United at Prenton Park.

The game will kick off at 12:00pm BST, in order to allow as many fans as possible to attend both the Women’s game and the Men’s Premier League clash with Everton at Anfield (kick off 4.30pm BST).

Tickets for the Sheffield United game are on sale now, and priced at just £1 for children under 16.

What has Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard had to say?

Speaking exclusively to GOAL this week, Beard paid tribute to his side, who have bounced back from the disappointment of missing out on promotion last season in some style.

“My biggest challenge at the start was to try and create that positive atmosphere,” he said. “We had a tough start, but it’s like anything, you’ve got to get your head down, get on with it and work hard.

“The togetherness of the group has been spot on. Everyone has played their part. And once you start winning games, mindsets start to change.”

Beard has enjoyed success with Liverpool before, winning two WSL titles in his first spell with the club between 2012 and 2015, and says he is proud to have delivered promotion at the first time of asking this time around.

“I’ve loved it,” he says. “It’s always a risk coming back, especially when you’ve had success the first time.

“But the thing is, when you work at this club and then you come away from it, you realise how special and unique it is. I’ve got nothing but good things to say about my first time here, but since I’ve been back the club has been nothing but supportive.

“Me and my family love it here. The fans have been unbelievable, following us home and away. I was watching the [FA Cup] semi-final the other day and seeing the fans there, you just feel what the club means to the city and the people, and I’ve not seen that anywhere else.

“I feel lucky to have been able to come back. I had some conversations with other clubs, but once I knew Liverpool were interested in me it was a no-brainer.

“Sometimes you just fit somewhere, you know? Maybe this is where I’m meant to be!”

What about the Liverpool Women players?

For young midfielder Missy Bo Kearns, Sunday will be an extra-special day.

A product of the club’s youth system, the 21-year-old Scouser has been one of the standout performers this season, earning recognition with England U23s, captaining Liverpool and being widely tipped as a potential WSL star of the future.

“It’s so exciting,” she tells GOAL. “It doesn’t get any better, and I can’t wait to lift the trophy on the weekend!

“You can’t buy these opportunities, you’ve got to work hard for them and you should be proud and privileged when they come about. Hopefully for me, and for this team, it is just the start.”

Kearns, who emerged from the same grass roots team as men’s first-team star Curtis Jones, was part of the side which missed out on promotion last term, and credits Beard and his staff with ensuring this year’s team was ready to achieve success.

“We deserve it,” she says. “We’ve shown a lot more togetherness this season, and played a lot of teams off the park.

“I think last season we were still affected a bit by relegation, but this season it’s been like a breath of fresh air, a new start. You have to be mentally tough to overcome these things, and with the new staff, the new players, it’s freshened everything up.

“The manager is brilliant. He knows how to manage people, he’s experienced, and he sets us up to win every weekend. He’s been perfect.

“With me, he’s helped me a lot, he’s changed me from a little kid on the pitch to an adult. He’s matured me as a player, he lets me be myself but he gives me confidence and takes the pressure off as well.”

Kearns adds: “You can see how much everyone has enjoyed it this season. It’s competitive, but enjoyable at the same time, and everyone is together, which makes a big difference.

“I’ve been taught the Liverpool way since I was eight years of age. I know how big this club is, I’ve been everywhere to watch them as a fan, and I love being part of it. I’m so proud of Liverpool, and to be part of a team that is successful is even better.”

