Liverpool vs Wolverhampton: How to get tickets to Jurgen Klopp's last game at Anfield

Bid farewell to Klopp at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has officially announced that he will resign as manager of Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The German joined the club in 2015 and has since won seven major titles, including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and more.

As the idea of a long-term manager began to fade in modern football, Jurgen Klopp was a rarity amongst the revolving door of managers at other clubs.

He became a hit with Liverpool fans for his emotive touchline expressions and entertaining press conferences. So, if you want to catch Klopp at his last game in charge of Liverpool, GOAL has put together everything you need to know.

What will be Klopp's last game at Liverpool?

Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp will take charge of Liverpool for the final time against Wolverhampton Wanderers, at Anfield. The game takes place on May 19 and kicks off at 4:00 pm GMT.

Where can I buy tickets to Liverpool vs Wolves?

Getty Images

Tickets for home games are sold by the club, through the official Liverpool club website. But, there is no doubt going to be a huge demand for this fixture after Klopp's announcement.

To widen your search for tickets, resale sites like StubHub can offer you opportunities for your best shot to ensure you can get a live look at Klopp's last game at Anfield.

How much do resale tickets cost?

Getty Images

Resale tickets can cost quite a bit, and this could especially be the case because of the specialty of this fiction. But you can expect ticket prices to start from £500 and reach anywhere upwards of £1,000 - especially for VIP packages. But, for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity like this - it could be worth it!

Where can I watch the match on TV?

Getty Images

It's not been announced which broadcaster will air Liverpool vs. Wolves on TV - but the last game of the Premier League season has been historically exclusive to Sky Sports.

Why is Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool?

Getty Images

Speaking to the official club website, Klopp said: “I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

"I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

"It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

"After the years we had together, and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you, and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.”