Liverpool warned off Werner by Hamann and towards ‘young Ballack’ Havertz

The former Reds midfielder is not convinced that a striker starring for RB Leipzig would be the right fit for Jurgen Klopp’s squad at Anfield

have been warned off a move for star Timo Werner, with Dietmar Hamann suggesting that “young Michael Ballack” Kai Havertz would be a better option than a striker with no obvious role at Anfield.

The Reds are expected to be in the market for another attacker when the next transfer window opens. Jurgen Klopp is thought to want greater depth in a unit which relies heavily on Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino steering clear of injury and suspension.

Werner has been billed by many as a good fit for Liverpool, with the international a prolific and hard-working presence who could slot seamlessly into Klopp’s ‘gegenpressing’ system. Hamann, though, is not convinced that the 24-year-old is right for the Reds.

The former Liverpool midfielder told Sky Sports of his fellow countryman: “I’m not too sure. They said today in the papers that he doesn’t want to go to , he’s always expressed how fond he is of Jurgen Klopp, that he maybe wants to join them, but the thing is with Liverpool, you have probably got the best front three in world football.

“If you play out wide in Liverpool, even though the full-backs like to go on the overlap, Salah and Mane are both very tricky players, they’re very skilful and Timo Werner is not that type of player. His biggest asset by far is his pace.

“If I watch games now, even at Anfield with Liverpool being so superior to most teams, all the teams sit back and if you deny Werner space, I think he is a lot less effective. His goal record this season is outstanding but they like to play on the counter attack and they’re not really a possession team.

“I don’t think he has the trickery to play out wide and then if you look at Firmino’s position, I think the way they are set-up you need a player like Firmino is who links things up, he’s not one to go behind the back four, he likes to come short and bring the likes of Mane into play.

“I just wouldn’t know where to play Werner. I don’t think he’s a wide player, he is a player who is best through the middle, and I just wouldn’t know where he should play. On the other hand, it’s the African Cup of Nations, so Mane and Salah will have to go away, maybe that’s one thing that Liverpool have got in the back of their minds.

“I’m sure there are players out there who might help Liverpool next season more than Timo Werner.”

One of those could be playmaker Havertz, with the 20-year-old attracting admiring glances from across Europe.

Liverpool are among those to have been credited with interest, and Hamann added on the hot prospect: “The one player who stands out for me is Kai Havertz from Leverkusen. He’s an exceptional player, he reminds me of a young Michael Ballack.

“He’s got that air of arrogance in a good way about him. He’s two-footed, he’s tall, he’s good in the air, he’s very versatile. He can play across the front, he can play any position. I think he’s the best player we’ve got in Germany at the moment.

“There’s talk about Timo Werner going to , obviously he’s a different player, but Havertz is the one I’d be looking at.”