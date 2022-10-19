Liverpool hosts West Ham United in a tricky fixture for Jurgen Klopp and company.

Liverpool hope to build on their impressive victory against Manchester City over the weekend when they play hosts to a resurgent West Ham United.

Fresh off their stunning victory against Manchester City on Sunday, the visit of West Ham to Anfield and later an away trip to relegation contenders Forest offers Liverpool a chance to build the momentum that has thus far escaped them this campaign.

The Reds are currently in 8th place in the Premier League standings and have not had greatest of starts to the ongoing season as Jurgen Klopp's side looks to climb up the ladder in the coming weeks.

They will, however, go head-to-head against a 12th-placed West Ham side that has certainly experienced significant improvement of their own in recent weeks. The visitors are unbeaten in their last five games and seem to be recollecting themselves after a sluggish start to the campaign.

Drawing 1-1 over Southampton last time out, David Moyes' will need all of his top players to be firing on all cylinders if they are to pull off a major upset here.

Liverpool vs West Ham United confirmed lineups

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Carvalho; Salah, Firmino, Nunez

West Ham United XI (4-3-3): Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Downes; Bowen, Scammacca, Fornals

Liverpool vs West Ham United LIVE updates

Liverpool and West Ham United's upcoming fixtures

Liverpool will look to stitch together a run of positive results as they take on relegation battlers Nottingham Forest away from home on 22nd October, followed by a trip to Ajax in the UEFA Champions League three days later on October 26th.

West Ham will welcome surprise package Bournemouth to the London Stadium in Monday night Premier League fixture on 24th October before playing hosts to Danish side Silkeborg on 28th October.