Liverpool vs Real Madrid : Lineups and LIVE updates

Real Madrid travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in a replay of last year's UCL final

After the heroics of Thibaut Courtois and Vinicius Jr. in the Champions League final last year, Real Madrid cross-swords with Liverpool once again in an intriguing Champions League knockout match at Anfield.

The Reds appear to have found their magic once again after winning back-to-back games heading into this blockbuster tie. The return of multiple absentee's from injury table - especially star defender Virgil Van Dijk - will give Jurgen Klopp some breathing space against an opponent they have struggled with in recent times.

Real Madrid has gotten Liverpool’s number quite a few times in recent years including the two Champions League final victories in Cardiff and France. But the German master would be hopeful to produce a fantastic performance at home in a season that has been clouded by shambolic performances.

Real Madrid once again enter this tie against Liverpool as favorites in a competition they are almost kings of. Despite not having a scintillating group stage in Europe, Carlo Ancelotti’s men can never be ruled out in this competition, and certainly don't know when they were last beaten in a knockout round.

With the Spanish title looking difficult to retain, Los Blancos would be hopeful to produce a magical display against a team they have won their previous six encounters.

Although the Spanish heavyweights have just won 2 out of their last 6 games away from home in the Champions League with history lying in their favor, no possibility can be ruled out.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Bajcetic, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Real Madrid XI (3-4-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Ceballos, Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Liverpool and Real Madrid's next La Liga fixtures

The Reds return to Premier League action when they face Crystal Palace away from home on the 26th of February. Klopp’s men then host Wolves and Manchester United on 2nd March and 5th March respectively.

The reigning Spanish champions lock horns with arch-rivals Atletico Madrid at home on the 26th of February before facing Xavi’s Barcelona on 3rd of March in the first round of the Copa Del Rey semi-final. Ancelotti’s men then face Real Betis away from home on the 6th of March