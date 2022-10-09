Barcelona look to continue their win streak in La Liga

Barcelona face a tricky challenge against Celta Vigo in a bid to continue their 6 game win streak in La Liga. Barcelona have only won two of their last 10 fixtures against the Galician side.

Xavi's side has strung together a good run of results in the league, dropping just two points the league so far. However, Barcelona come into this on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Inter in the Champions League and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

Celta Vigo are currently 11th in La Liga and managed to sneak a win against Real Betis in the previous fixture after two straight losses. They will be hoping to see some Iago Aspas magic against the Blaugranas one more time.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo confirmed lineups

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): ter Stegen; Balde, Alonso, Pique, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Celta Vigo XI (4-4-2): Marchesin; Mallo, Aidoo, Nunez, Galan; Oscar Rodriguez, Beltran, Cervil, Veiga; Aspas, Larsen

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo LIVE updates

Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

Barcelona have a tough run in the month of October. They will be back to face Inter Milan at home in three days time in the Champions League.

Xavi's men face Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Villarreal, Athletic Club and Bayern Munich in the next 5 fixtures. A tough run that could well be decisive come end of the season.