Liverpool vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liverpool take on arch-rivals Manchester United for the second time this season in the Premier League, this time at Anfield on Saturday.

The rivalry has given fans plenty to talk about and it'll be no different this weekend. Manchester United are enjoying a good run under Erik ten Hag and will consider themselves as favourites to beat their rivals in this fixture.

In the last meeting between these two teams, it was the club from Manchester that emerged victorious, thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. Both teams have lost just once in their last five league outings.

Liverpool are chasing the top four this season, with the team only having managed to bag 39 points from 21 league games, although they will fancy their chances in front of the home crowd in a game that is as hyped as this one.

GOAL tells you where you can watch this game on TV and stream online, plus kick-off time, team news and more below.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: date & kick-off time

Game:Liverpool vs Manchester United
Date:March 5, 2023
Kick-off time: 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT / 10pm IST
Venue: Anfield

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United and stream online

Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) will be able to watch the game on Sky Sports and stream it on the Sky app.

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on NBC Sports, Telemundo and USA Network, with streaming available on Sling TV.

In India, the match can be watched on Star Sports Select 1 and streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

CountryTV channelLive stream
UKSky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports FootballSky app
USNBC Sports, Telemundo, USA NetworkSling TV
IndiaStar Sports Select 1 SD/HDDisney+Hotstar

Liverpool squad & team news

Liverpool are still without Joe Gomez, Thiago Alcantara, Calvin Ramsay and Luis Diaz due to injuries. Jurgen Klopp has no fresh injury concerns ahead of his side's big clash against Manchester United.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher
Defenders:Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Williams, Van Dijk, Konate
Midfielders:Fabinho, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic, Keita
Forwards: Salah, Jota, Gakpo, Nunez, Firmino

Manchester United squad & team news

Manchester United are expected to be without the injured trio of Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen for their clash against Liverpool.

Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw missed the team's last game due to knocks but will be hopeful of a return this weekend.

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers: De Gea, Butland, Heaton
Defenders:Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Malacia, Williams, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka
Midfielders:Casemiro, McTominay, Sabitzer, Fred, Fernandes, Pellistri
Forwards: Rashford, Elanga, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Weghorst