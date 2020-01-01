Liverpool vs Leeds United: How to watch Premier League on TV in UK, live stream, kick-off time

After a decade-and-a-half absence from England's top division, the Whites make their return against the defending champions

The Premier League returns on Saturday after a brief interlude, with and locking horns in one of the more intriguing opening matches of the 2020-21 season.

Jurgen Klopp's side are, of course, defending champions having cruised to glory last term, leaving and Co. trailing in their wake, and they are very much the team to beat this season.

Last season was similarly momentous for Leeds, who ended a 16-year exile from the Premier League by winning the Championship in remarkable style under the stewardship of the inimitable Marcelo Bielsa.

A meeting with the Reds at Anfield is certainly a baptism of fire for their return to the top table, but it will be an occasion to relish for the Yorkshire club and their loyal fans nonetheless.

Liverpool vs Leeds United live streaming in UK

Game Liverpool vs Leeds United Date Saturday September 12 Kick-off time 5:30pm BST Live stream NOW TV

In the United Kingdom (UK), Liverpool versus Leeds United will be available to stream live online using NOW TV.

Fans will be able to watch the game by signing up for a NOW TV Day Pass - which gives access to all Sky Sports channels for 24 hours at a price of £9.99. NOW TV is also offering for a special offer of £25 per month for 12 months - a saving of over 25 per cent - for a limited time.

You can sign up for a NOW TV Day Pass here.

Liverpool vs Leeds United on UK TV

Liverpool vs Leeds United will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

The showdown between the Reds and the Whites will also be available to watch on Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Liverpool team news & injuries

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Karius Defenders Van Dijk, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Phillips, Hoever, Alexander-Arnold, Williams Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Grujic, Jones, Shaqiri, Ojo, Woodburn, Wilson, Elliott Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Minamino, Brewster, Origi

Jordan Henderson is expected to miss the game as he continues to recover from injury. The captain has returned to training, but is unlikely to be match ready.

“We will see how he develops," said Klopp ahead of the game. "[There are] a few days until Leeds [and we will see] how the boys come back from the national teams.”

Joel Matip could feature, however, having regained fitness following a period on the sidelines. New signing Kostas Tsimikas is a doubt due to illness, but will be hoping to push for inclusion in the squad.

Possible Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Leeds United team news & injuries

Position Leeds United squad Goalkeepers Meslier, Casilla, Caprile Defenders Ayling, Douglas, Cooper, Alioski, Dallas, Struijk, Davis, Koch, Casey Midfielders Forshaw, Poveda, Costa, Hernandez, Harrison, Phillips, Gotts, Klich, Bogusz, Shackleton, Stevens Forwards Bamford, Roberts, Gelhardt, Rodrigo

The return to full fitness of Kalvin Phillips is a major boost for Leeds and the midfielder, who missed last season's promotion run-in, will be available to play having reported for duty.

However, the concerns remain over the fitness levels of Adam Forsaw, who is still working back from a lengthy lay-off.

With Ben White returning to parent club , new signing Robin Koch could potentially slot in to the defence, while another new signing, Rodrigo, will be vying for a start ahead of Patrick Bamford in attack.

Possible Leeds starting XI: Casilla; Koch, Ayling, Cooper; Dallas, Struijk, Klich, Harrison, Phillips, Hernandez; Bamford.

Premier League games on NOW TV this week

Date Kick-off time (UK) Game Saturday Sep 12 5:30pm Liverpool vs Leeds United Saturday Sep 12 8pm vs Sunday Sep 13 2pm vs Sunday Sep 13 4:30pm vs Monday Sep 14 6pm vs Wolves Monday Sep 14 8:15pm Brighton vs

NOW TV Day Pass subscribers will have six top Premier League games to watch this weekend.

The big Liverpool vs Leeds match on Saturday is followed by West Ham vs Newcastle United, with two similarly matched sides looking to kickstart the new season with a win.

Is Saturday's games don't appeal, Sunday features two must-watch matches starting with top-four challengers Leicester City against newly promoted West Brom.

Afterwards, Jose Mourinho pits his wits against Carlo Ancelotti later on Sunday afternoon as Tottenham welcome to north London. Both teams have bolstered their squads in the summer and it should be a fascinating meeting of managerial minds.

Alternatively, Chelsea and Brighton will also be available to stream live on NOW TV on Monday evening, following a clash between two clubs who chased European football in 2019-20: Sheffield United and Wolves.

If UK football fans want a full weekend and beyond on Sky then NOW TV's offer of £25 a month for 12 months will ensure you don't miss any of the Premier League action.